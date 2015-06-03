Transgender celebs you need to know

British model Caroline Cossey was born Barry Kenneth Cossey in 1954, and raised as a boy in Norfolk, England. When Cossey hit puberty, however, she began to look distinctly feminine, due to a condition, called Klinefelter's syndrome, and consequently suffered many confusing thoughts and instances of bullying at the hands of her peers.
Ending her formal schooling at the age of 15, Cossey moved to London at 16 and began taking hormones at 17. Then after undergoing sex reassignment surgery in 1974, Cossey began both living and working as a woman, concealing her past as a male.
She experienced much success as a showgirl and a glamour model, appearing in Harper's Bazaar, The Sun, Playboy and even the James Bond film "For Your Eyes Only." However, after the Bond film's release, the British tabloid News of the World outted her with a front page headline that read, "James Bond Girl Was a Boy."
She would go on to petition European courts about the marriage rights of transsexuals, and release two autobiographies about her journey.