Transgender celebs you need to know

      Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox are arguably the biggest names in the transgender community right now, but they're far from alone.

      These athletes, models, actresses and directors also transitioned in the public eye, and they're definitely people you should know.

      Credit: Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Caitlyn Jenner

      On June 1, 2015, the world got its first glimpse of Caitlyn Jenner, when Vanity Fair magazine released the Annie Leibovitz photo, set to grace its July cover.

      Formerly Bruce Jenner -- the iconic American Olympian and decathlon gold medalist, famously featured on the Wheaties box in the 1970s -- Caitlyn Jenner's transition from male to female was the most public transition of its kind to date. In doing so, she revamped the picture in countless people's minds of what a transgender person looks like and can be.

      Here, Caitlyn poses, during a behind the scenes video made of her photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair's July 2015 cover story.

      Credit: Barbara Leibovitz/Vanity Fair

    • Laverne Cox

      Laverne Cox, best known for her role as Sophia Burset on the hit Netflix show "Orange Is the New Black," was the first transgender person to ever be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. And in 2014, she became the first openly transgender person to ever be featured on the cover of Time magazine.

      Born in Mobile, Alabama, Cox was one of two twin boys. And her twin brother, M Lamar, actually plays the role of Marcus (Cox's character, before she transitioned) on "Orange Is the New Black."

      Cox has used her rising celebrity to advocate for both the trans community and LGBTQ rights.

      Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

    • Chaz Bono

      Chaz Bono is the only child of American pop performers Sonny & Cher. Born Chastity Sun Bono in 1969, Chaz shocked many when he transitioned from female to male because he had appeared on his parents' television variety show many times as a little girl in the 1970s.

      Bono documented his transition in the 2011 film, "Becoming Chaz." And until Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox hit the scene, he was the most public face of the transgender community.

      Credit: Don Arnold/Getty Images

    • Jazz Jennings

      American teenager Jazz Jennings exploded into the spotlight, when she participated in a 20/20 interview with Barbara Walters in 2007, called "I'm a Girl' -- Understanding Transgender Children." During that interview, Jazz's parents noted that she identified as female, the moment she could talk. Jazz, who was only seven years old at the time, drew the world's attention that night for the innocence with which she was able to articulate her thoughts and feelings on the transgender experience.

      Jennings now hosts a YouTube series, called "I Am Jazz." She is the face of Clean & Clear's "See The Real Me" campaign. And she is also the subject of an 11-part reality series on TLC about her life, called "All That Jazz," which will air this summer.

      Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

    • Lana Wachowski

      The sibling duo, famous for jointly directing such films as the "Matrix" trilogy, "Cloud Atlas," and most recently, "Jupiter Ascending," used to be professionally referred to as the Wachowski Brothers. Now, they go by "The Wachowskis" because, in 2012, Larry Wachowski transitioned into a woman and became Lana Wachowski.

      In addition to directing many notable films with her younger sibling, Lana is also a screenwriter, producer and comic book publisher. For instance, she wrote and produced the film "V for Vendetta," adapting it from the comic book of the same name by Alan Moore.

      Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

    • Lilly Wachowski

      On March 8, 2016, Lana's younger sibling and filmmaking partner came out as transgender as well. Lilly Wachowski, formerly Andy Wachowski, broke the news in a personal statement to the Windy City Times and GLAAD, which began, "SEX CHANGE SHOCKER--WACHOWSKI BROTHERS NOW SISTERS!!!"

      Lilly went on to reveal that the news had almost come out several times because of the media. "So yeah, I'm transgender," she wrote. "And yeah, I've transitioned. I'm out to my friends and family... Everyone is cool with it. Yes, thanks to my fabulous sister they've done it before, but also because they're fantastic people. Without the love and support of my wife and friends and family I would not be where I am today."

      Credit: Lilly Wachowski via GLAAD

    • Hari Nef

      American model Hari Nef made her runway debut in 2015's New York Fashion Week, walking for both Hood By Air and Eckhaus Latta.

      Shortly afterward, she became the first transgender person to be signed to worldwide representation by the powerhouse modeling agency IMG.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Valentijn De Hingh

      Paris-based model Valentijn De Hingh is technically the first transgender person to ever be signed to mega agency IMG. She simply has not yet been signed to worldwide distribution, like Nef.

      Born in Amersterdam, De Hingh returned to the runway in 2011, after spending 10 years as the subject of a documentary on transgender children. Filmed from the time she was a 10-year-old boy, De Hingh underwent sex reassignment surgery after the documentary aired on Dutch television in 2007.

      She is now a successful model, rising through the ranks of Paris' high fashion scene.

      Credit: Vogue Italia

    • Lili Elbe

      Lili Elbe, born Einar Mogens Wegener, is notable for being the first transgender woman to openly undergo gender reassignment surgery. And her storied life has been the subject of two books, including the international bestseller "The Danish Girl" by David Ebershoff, which is currently being adapted into a film of the same name, starring Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne.

      Elbe married artist Gerda Gottlieb, while still legally considered a male in 1904. The pair then moved to Paris, where a cross-dressing Elbe became the inspiration for Gottlieb's series of extremely popular paintings of hauntingly beautiful petite women dressed in chic fashions.

      Elbe then travelled to Germany in 1930 to undergo a series of experimental sex reassignment surgeries. The first and second surgeries to remove her testicles and penis were successful. However, Elbe's third surgery to transplant ovaries into her body led to serious complications. And her last surgery to transplant a uterus, so that the transgender woman might be able to have children, ultimately killed her... but not before she somewhat miraculously managed to have both her name and gender legally changed.

      Credit: Creative Commons

    • Andreja Pejić

      Australian model Andreja Pejić is notable for a number of reasons. For starters, she is a supermodel that was discovered at the age of 17, while working at a McDonalds. Since then, she has walked the runway for a number of high fashion giants, including Marc Jacobs and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

      In fact, before undergoing sex reassignment surgery in 2014, she walked the runway for Jean-Paul Gaultier in both the women's and men's shows, modeling clothing at the highest level for both genders. And as if those unique accomplishments weren't enough, she was also the first trans model to ever be profiled by Vogue.

      Here, Pejic presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 collection shows in Paris, January 23, 2013.

      Credit: Pierre Verdy/AFP/Getty Images

    • Balian Buschbaum

      Balian Buschbaum (formerly Yvonne Buschbaum) competed in the 2000 Olympics for Germany as a female pole vaulter.

      In fact, his personal best -- 4.70 metres -- is second only to the record of German pole vaulter Annika Becker. However, in 2007, he announced his retirement from the sport, due to a desire to begin transitioning.

      Here, he attends the KARE Design New Faces of Fashion award show in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 22, 2013.

      Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for KARE Design

    • Christine Jorgensen

      New York native Christine Jorgensen was born George William Jorgensen Jr., and fought in the U.S. Army, during World War II.

      After her service, she travelled to Denmark and underwent a series of sex reassignment surgeries there. Upon her return, she was the subject of a New York Daily News cover story in the early 1950s and, consequently, became a household name.

      Here, two years after transitioning, Jorgensen sails on the USS United States, Aug. 6, 1954.

      Credit: AP

    • Christine Jorgensen

      Here, Christine Jorgensen -- the first person to become widely known in the United States for transitioning from male to female -- leaves the New York City Bureau of Records with her fiancé Howard J. Knox, after attempting to get a marriage certificate, April 3, 1959.

      Their application was ultimately rejected "without prejudice" because Christine's gender on her birth certificate was still listed as "male."

      Credit: Jack Harris/AP

    • Alexis Arquette

      Alexis Arquette -- born Robert Arquette in 1969 -- is a member of the famous Arquette acting family. And much like her siblings Rosanna, Patricia, Richmand and David, she's been in a slew of films and television shows over the years.

      While the bulk of her acting work has been in low-budget independent films, she also had supporting roles in the more commercial films "Pulp Fiction," "Threesome," and "Bride of Chucky." People might also recognize her from her memorable role as a Boy George fanatic, performing "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?" in Adam Sandler's comedy "The Wedding Singer."

      Alexis' transition from male to female was captured in the documentary film, "Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2007.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Candis Cayne

      Candis Cayne has the distinction of being the first transgender actress to play a recurring transgender role on primetime TV.

      Born Brendan McDaniel, Cayne was one of two male fraternal twins. In the 1990s, she moved to New York City and began working as both a choreographer and drag performer. However, it wasn't until she was cast as Carmelita Rainer -- a trans woman engaged in an affair with Billy Baldwin's character on the TV drama "Dirty Sexy Money" -- that she really exploded onto the pop culture scene and emerged as a public face for the transgender community.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Renée Richards

      Renée Richards became one of the trans community's first spokespeople, after she challenged the United States Tennis Association's decision not to allow her to compete in the women's category at the 1976 US Open.

      The New York Supreme Court then ruled in her favor, reversing the ban in 1977; a landmark ruling in favor of transsexual right.

      Here, Richards catches her breath on the court, in July 1977.

      Credit: Gaffney/Liaison/Getty Images

    • Caroline Cossey

      British model Caroline Cossey was born Barry Kenneth Cossey in 1954, and raised as a boy in Norfolk, England. When Cossey hit puberty, however, she began to look distinctly feminine, due to a condition, called Klinefelter's syndrome, and consequently suffered many confusing thoughts and instances of bullying at the hands of her peers.

      Ending her formal schooling at the age of 15, Cossey moved to London at 16 and began taking hormones at 17. Then after undergoing sex reassignment surgery in 1974, Cossey began both living and working as a woman, concealing her past as a male.

      She experienced much success as a showgirl and a glamour model, appearing in Harper's Bazaar, The Sun, Playboy and even the James Bond film "For Your Eyes Only." However, after the Bond film's release, the British tabloid News of the World outted her with a front page headline that read, "James Bond Girl Was a Boy."

      She would go on to petition European courts about the marriage rights of transsexuals, and release two autobiographies about her journey.

      Credit: Faber & Faber/Amazon

    • Fallon Fox

      Fallon Fox is the first openly transgender MMA athlete in mixed martial arts history.

      She came out in 2013, during an interview with SportsIllustrated.com. And since then, there has been much debate over whether she has an unfair advantage over other female fighters and should be allowed to compete against them.

      Fallon, however, argues that since she has neither testicles nor ovaries, she probably has less testosterone, strength and endurance than other female MMA athletes. Either way, she's a trans celeb you should probably know.

      Credit: Fallon Fox via Instagram

    • Lea T

      The daughter of a well-known Brazilian soccer player, fashion model Lea T was born Leandro Medeiros Cerezo -- a male -- in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, in 1981. After growing up in Italy, she was then discovered by Riccardo Tisci, the Creative Director of Givenchy, and went on to be his muse.

      In 2014, she was selected to be the face of Redken, making her the first openly transgender model to front a global cosmetics brand. Then in 2015, Forbes magazine named her one of the 12 women who changed Italian fashion.

      Here, she presents a creation by Teca by Helo Rocha during the 2016 Summer collections of the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 16, 2015.

      Credit: Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images

    • Jenna Talackova

      In 2010, Jenna Talackova became the first transgender woman to compete in an international beauty pageant, when she represented her native Canada in the 2010 International Queen beauty competition in Thailand.

      Talackova would then go on to represent Canada in the 2012 Miss Universe pageant

      Here, she embraces South Korea's Mini, backstage at the Miss International Queen 2010 beauty pageant in southeastern Thailand's city of Pattaya, November 19, 2010.

      Credit: Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images

    • Isis King

      Model Isis King became the first transgender contestant on "America's Next Top Model," when she appeared on the show's 11th cycle in 2008. She then returned and competed in the show's 17th cycle, "All-Stars." As such, King was one of the first transgender people to bring widespread primetime attention to the transgender community on television.

      A runway and print model, King also has the distinction of being the first transgender person to work with American Apparel.

      Here, King attends the Fashion For Action event at The Rubin Museum of Art in New York City, November 20, 2014.

      Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images