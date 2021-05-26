Elliot Page celebrates top surgery with joyous "first swim trunks" photo

Elliot Page shared a joyful photo of himself wearing his first pair of swim trunks. The "Umbrella Academy" actor announced in December that he was transgender and in an interview with Oprah in May, opened up about receiving top surgery.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks," Page wrote, using the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful. The Instagram photo is Page's first bare-chested post since receiving the surgery, which removes breast tissue and sculpts the chest.

While speaking to Oprah, Page said he decided to discuss having the surgery to show how important gender-affirming healthcare has been for him and others.

"I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it, you know, been life changing for me. I do believe it's life-saving, and it's the case for so many people," Page said.

Page, who underwent the surgery in March, told Oprah he now feels more like himself. "It's getting out of the shower and the towel is around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked. I'm not having all of these little moments," Page said. "Just being in a T-shirt. It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body — for the, probably the first time."

Many people commended Page on the picture. "Channeling happy summer vibes," wrote "Umbrella Academy" show runner Steve Blackman.

"You look phenomenal," wrote actor Ruby Rose.

"So proud of you, this is a photo of pure joy," commented actor Jillian Mercado.