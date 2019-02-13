Live

Top NBA players: Basketball's highest paid in 2019, ranked

    • 43. Kyrie Irving: $20.1 million

      NBA contracts are growing increasingly valuable every season. 

      Thanks in part to a massive $24 billion television contract, the NBA will continue to be one of the most watched and most popular sports in the world. 

      But how much do basketball stars make? We've listed the 43 biggest earners, based on their cap hit in the 2018-2019 NBA season. 

      Kyrie Irving, seen here, inked a five-year, $94.34 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. The six-time All-Star was then traded to the Celtics in 2017. 

      The 2014 All-Star MVP has a player option for next season. 

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 42. Ryan Anderson: $20.42 million

      The sharpshooting big man scored a four-year, $80 million pact with the Rockets in 2016. Anderson was traded to the Suns prior to the 2018 season.

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 41. Jimmy Butler: $20.45 million

      In 2015, Butler secured a five-year, $92.34 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. Since signing that deal, the four-time All-Star has been dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves for one season and then to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018. 

      Butler can opt out of his contract after the current campaign.

      Credit: Alex Menendez / Getty Images

    • 40. Victor Oladipo: $21 million

      Before being traded to the Indiana Pacers, Oladipo inked a four-year, $85 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two-time All-Star — who is out for the year with a ruptured quad tendon — is currently in the second season of his pact. 

      Credit: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

    • 39. Danilo Gallinari: $21.58 million

      The sixth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft is in the second season of a three-year, $64.76 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. 

      Credit: Abbie Parr / Getty Images

    • 38. Aaron Gordon: $21.59 million

      Gordon scored a four-year, $80 million extension with the Orlando Magic in the offseason. 

      The fourth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft has a descending cap hit that pays him $19.86 million next season. 

      Credit: Elsa / Getty Images

    • 37. Serge Ibaka: $21.67 million

      Dealt to the Raptors in 2017, Ibaka re-upped with Toronto on a three-year, $65 million pact that same season.

      The two-time NBA blocks leader is scheduled for free agency following the 2020 season. 

      Credit: Rob Carr / Getty Images

    • 36. LaMarcus Aldridge: $22.35 million

      The seven-time All-Star is in the final season of a four-year, $84.07 million pact that he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015. 

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 35. DeAndre Jordan: $22.9 million

      Jordan inked a one-year, $22.9 million pact with the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason. 

      In January, the big man was part of a trade package that sent him to the New York Knicks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. 

      Credit: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

    • 34. Kawhi Leonard: $23.11 million

      Leonard re-upped with the Spurs on a five-year, $94.34 million deal that included a player opt-out for the 2019-2020 season. 

      The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was shipped off to Toronto prior to the 2018 season. 

      Credit: RC / Getty Images

    • 33. Rudy Gobert: $23.49 million

      Scheduled to hit the free-agent market in 2021, the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year is currently in the second season of a four-year, $102 million contract with the Utah Jazz.

      Credit: Gene Sweeney Jr. / Getty Images

    • 32. Nicolas Batum: $24 million

      Back in 2016, Batum secured a five-year, $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets. The former Trail Blazers star can opt out of his contract prior to the 2020 season.

      Credit: Michael Reaves / Getty Images

    • 30 (tie). Chandler Parsons: $24.11 million

      Parsons is in the third season of a four-year, $94.4 million pact he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016. 

      Credit: Rob Carr / Getty Images

    • 30 (tie). Harrison Barnes: $24.11 million

      Barnes is in the third season of a four-year, $94.4 million contract that he signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2016. The former North Carolina star has a player option for next season. 

      In February, Barnes was dealt to the Sacramento Kings.

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 28 (tie). Kevin Love: $24.12 million

      Love inked a five-year, $113.21 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. The five-time All-Star will be able to enter free agency in the offseason. 

      Credit: Jamie Sabau / Getty Images

    • 28 (tie). Marc Gasol: $24.12 million

      Gasol re-upped with the Memphis Grizzlies to a five-year, $113.21 million extension in 2015. The 2013 NBA Defensive Player of the Year has a player option for next season.

      Gasol was traded to the Toronto Raptors in February. 

      Credit: Harry How / Getty Images

    • 26 (tie). Giannis Antetokounmpo: $24.16 million

      Antetokounmpo re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks to a four-year, $100 million contract in 2017. The "Greek Freak" is easily one of the most talented and athletic players in the league. 

      Credit: Stacy Revere / Getty Images

    • 26 (tie). Steven Adams: $24.16 million

      The Oklahoma City Thunder big man is in the second season a four-year, $100 million extension that was signed in 2017.  

      Credit: Gene Sweeney Jr. / Getty Images

    • 25. Nikola Jokić: $24.61 million

      One of the best passers in the league, Jokić has been a revelation since he joined the Denver Nuggets as a second-round pick in 2015. "The Joker" is currently in the first season of a five-year, $147.71 million deal. 

      Credit: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

    • 21 (tie). Hassan Whiteside: $25.43 million

      The Miami Heat frontcourt star is in the penultimate season of a four-year, $98.42 million deal. Whiteside can opt out of his contract in the offseason.

      Credit: Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

    • 21 (tie). Andre Drummond: $25.43 million

      The two-time All-Star is in the third season of a five-year, $127.17 million contract that he signed with the Detroit Pistons in 2016. 

      Credit: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

    • 21 (tie). Bradley Beal: $25.43 million

      The high-scoring Washington Wizards star is in the third season of a five-year, $127.17 million contract that he scored in 2016. Beal is scheduled to hit the free-agent market in 2021.  

      Credit: Omar Rawlings / Getty Images

    • 21 (tie). Anthony Davis: $25.43 million

      Anthony Davis is in the third season of a five-year, $127.17 million deal, with a player opt-out clause for the 2020 campaign. 

      The six-time All-Star recently requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, but he was not dealt before the trade deadline. 

      Credit: Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

    • 19 (tie). Andrew Wiggins: $25.47 million

      The No. 1 pick in 2014 secured a four-year, $147.71 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. Wiggins won't be eligible for free agency until 2023. 

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 19 (tie). Joel Embiid: $25.47 million

      Wiggins' college teammate at Kansas, Embiid, also re-upped to a four-year, $147.71 million extension with the team that drafted him. The two-time All-Star big man is set to hit free agency following the 2022-23 season.

      Credit: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

    • 18. C.J. McCollum: $25.76 million

      A lottery pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, McCollum scored a four-year, $106.6 million deal in 2017. The Trail Blazers scoring guard is scheduled to hit free agency following the 2021 season. 

      Credit: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

    • 27. Jrue Holiday: $25.98 million

      Holiday secured five-year, $131.81 million pact to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017. The guard out of UCLA has the right to opt out of his contract following the 2021 season. 

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 16. Otto Porter Jr.: $26.01 million

      The former Georgetown star inked a four-year, $106.52 million deal with the Washington Wizards last offseason. 

      In February, Porter Jr. was shipped off to the Chicago Bulls. He's able to opt out of his pact following the 2020 season.

      Credit: Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    • 15. DeMar DeRozan: $27.74 million

      DeRozan scored a five-year, $139 million deal with the Toronto Raptors in 2016. The former USC star was then traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the offseason as part of a package for Kawhi Leonard. 

      DeRozan can opt out of his contract following the 2020 season. 

      Credit: Harry How / Getty Images

    • 14. Damian Lillard: $27.98 million

      The four-time All-Star guard secured a five-year, $139.89 million extension with the Trail Blazers in 2016. 

      Lillard isn't eligible for free agency until 2021. 

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 13. Al Horford: $28.93 million

      The five-time All-Star is in the third season of a four-year, $113.33 million deal with the Boston Celtics that has a player option for next season. 

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 12. Paul Millsap: $29.23 million

      Prior to the 2017 season, Millsap inked a two-year, $61 million contract with the Denver Nuggets that includes a $30 million team option for the 2020 season. 

      Credit: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

    • 11. Kevin Durant: $30 million

      Currently in his third season with the Golden State Warriors, Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million pact that includes a player option for the 2020 season.

      Credit: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    • 10. James Harden: $30.42 million

      The reigning MVP is in the third year of a four-year, $117.96 million deal he signed with the Houston Rockets in 2016. 

      Harden's four-year, $169.34 million "supermax" extension starts next season. 

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 9. Mike Conley: $30.52 million

      The criminally underrated Conley is in the third season of a five-year, $152.61 million contract. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is eligible to opt out of his current contract following the 2020 campaign.

      Credit: Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

    • 8. Paul George: $30.56 million

      Dealt to the Thunder in 2018, George re-upped with Oklahoma City to a four-year, $136.91 million deal. 

      The six-time All-Star is in the first year of his contract, and he has a player option for the 2021 season.

      Credit: Harry how / Getty Images

    • 7. Kyle Lowry: $31.2 million

      The Toronto Raptors point guard is in the second season of a three-year, $100 million contract. 

      Lowry is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 season.

      Credit: Andy Lyons / Getty Images

    • 6. Gordon Hayward: $31.21 million

      Departing Utah for Boston, Hayward secured a four-year, $127.83 million pact with the Celtics in 2017. 

      The All-Star forward has a player option for the 2020 season.

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 5. Blake Griffin: $32.09 million

      Griffin landed a five-year, $171.17 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017. He was then dealt to the Detroit Pistons. 

      The 2009 No. 1 pick is eligible to opt out of his current contract following the 2021 season.

      Credit: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

    • 2 (tie). Chris Paul: $35.65 million

      The nine-time All-Star point guard inked a massive four-year, $159.73 million contract with the Houston Rockets in the offseason. 

      Paul's pact includes a monstrous $44.21 million player option for the 2021-2022 season. 

      Credit: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

    • 2 (tie). Russell Westbrook: $35.65 million

      The 2017 NBA MVP is in the first season of a five-year, $206.79 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

      Westbrook can opt out of his contract for the 2022 season that would pay him a whopping $47.06 million. 

      Credit: Brett Deering / Getty Images

    • 2 (tie). LeBron James: $35.65 million

      Along with Westbrook and Paul, James earns more than $35 million this season. The four-time MVP is currently in the first season of a four-year, $153.31 pact with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

      James can opt out of his deal with the Lakers following the 2021 season.

      Credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    • 1. Stephen Curry: $37.46 million

      The best shooter in the league also has the largest cap hit in the NBA. The two-time MVP is in the second season of a five-year, $201.16 million extension with the Golden State Warriors.

      Credit: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images