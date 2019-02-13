Top NBA players: Basketball's highest paid in 2019, ranked

NBA contracts are growing increasingly valuable every season.
Thanks in part to a massive $24 billion television contract, the NBA will continue to be one of the most watched and most popular sports in the world.
But how much do basketball stars make? We've listed the 43 biggest earners, based on their cap hit in the 2018-2019 NBA season.
Kyrie Irving, seen here, inked a five-year, $94.34 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. The six-time All-Star was then traded to the Celtics in 2017.
The 2014 All-Star MVP has a player option for next season.