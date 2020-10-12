Live

Watch CBSN Live

Music fans head to a "drive-in"

Back
    image_gallery.single.controls.next
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"
    • Music fans head to a "drive-in"

    • Drive-In Concert

      Live music performances were pretty much dead this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with arenas and clubs shuttered and music festivals cancelled. But fans have been able to enjoy socially-distanced concerts at enterprising drive-ins and parking lots, which they can attend in their vehicles.

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Drive-In Concert

      On October 2, 2020, Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg, Illinois, which ordinarily hosts the Schaumburg Boomers Frontier League baseball team, staged the first of three concerts headlined by rock pianist Andrew McMahon in its parking lot. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Drive-in Concert

      Fans paid by the carload to attend. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Drive-In Concert

      An outdoor drive-in concert was held in Schaumburg, Illinois, about 30 miles northwest of Chicago. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Drive-In Concert

      Temperatures dipped into the mid-40s, but attendees didn't seem to mind. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Melody Federer

      Opening the concert was soloist Melody Federer, a Texas-born, Seattle-based singer-songwriter.

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Melody Federer

      Federer has collaborated with such artists as P!nk, Hilary Duff, Michael Buble, Burt Bacharach, Plastik Funk, Telykast and Samatha. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Melody Federer

      Melody Federer performs as the opening act for the Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness concert. Her recent songs include "The Wonder Years" and "This Town."

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Andrew McMahon

      Andrew McMahon was originally the frontman of the band Jack's Mannequin, which released four albums between 2005 and 2011. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

      Recording now under the title "Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness," McMahon and his bandmates are touring to mark the 15th anniversary of the Jack's Mannequin album, "Everything In Transit," whose tracks they perform front-to-back. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Andrew McMahon

      Andrew McMahon performs at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg, Illinois.

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Drive-In Concert

      The audience for the Andrew McMahon concert. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Drive-In Concert

      Andrew McMahon's "Drive-In Through A Dream" concert.

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

      Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Andrew McMahon

      Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

      Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

      A friend joins Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness on stage. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

      Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs. 

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Moon

      Stage lighting for the Andrew McMahon "Drive-In Through A Dream" concert.

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Andrew McMahon

      Andrew McMahon.

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News

    • Drive-In Concert

      In November, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will bring their "Drive-In Through A Dream" concerts to Cedar Park, Tex., Glendale, Ariz., and San Jose, Calif. 

      For more info: 

      Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness (Official site)
      Melody Federer (Instagram)
      Photography by Edward Spinelli (Instagram)

      Edited by CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan.

      Credit: Edward Spinelli for CBS News