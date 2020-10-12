Music fans head to a "drive-in"

Live music performances were pretty much dead this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with arenas and clubs shuttered and music festivals cancelled. But fans have been able to enjoy socially-distanced concerts at enterprising drive-ins and parking lots, which they can attend in their vehicles.
Drive-In Concert
On October 2, 2020, Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg, Illinois, which ordinarily hosts the Schaumburg Boomers Frontier League baseball team, staged the first of three concerts headlined by rock pianist Andrew McMahon in its parking lot.
Drive-in Concert
Fans paid by the carload to attend.
Drive-In Concert
An outdoor drive-in concert was held in Schaumburg, Illinois, about 30 miles northwest of Chicago.
Drive-In Concert
Temperatures dipped into the mid-40s, but attendees didn't seem to mind.
Melody Federer
Opening the concert was soloist Melody Federer, a Texas-born, Seattle-based singer-songwriter.
Melody Federer
Federer has collaborated with such artists as P!nk, Hilary Duff, Michael Buble, Burt Bacharach, Plastik Funk, Telykast and Samatha.
Melody Federer
Melody Federer performs as the opening act for the Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness concert. Her recent songs include "The Wonder Years" and "This Town."
Andrew McMahon
Andrew McMahon was originally the frontman of the band Jack's Mannequin, which released four albums between 2005 and 2011.
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
Recording now under the title "Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness," McMahon and his bandmates are touring to mark the 15th anniversary of the Jack's Mannequin album, "Everything In Transit," whose tracks they perform front-to-back.
Andrew McMahon
Andrew McMahon performs at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg, Illinois.
Drive-In Concert
The audience for the Andrew McMahon concert.
Drive-In Concert
Andrew McMahon's "Drive-In Through A Dream" concert.
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs.
Andrew McMahon
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs.
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs.
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
A friend joins Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness on stage.
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs.
Moon
Stage lighting for the Andrew McMahon "Drive-In Through A Dream" concert.
Andrew McMahon
Andrew McMahon.
Drive-In Concert
In November, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will bring their "Drive-In Through A Dream" concerts to Cedar Park, Tex., Glendale, Ariz., and San Jose, Calif.