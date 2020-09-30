How to vote by mail in every state and U.S. territory

Washington, D.C. will automatically mail ballots to all registered voters beginning in the first week of October. The deadline to register to vote is October 13, and the deadline to change the address where the ballot should be sent is October 27.
All ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and received by November 13. Ballots can also be returned to designated drop sites by 8 p.m. on November 3.
Washington, D.C. does not require an excuse to vote by mail.
More information is available at dcboe.org.