How to vote by mail in every state and U.S. territory

    • How to vote by mail in the U.S.

      Figuring out how to vote by mail can be difficult, especially in the middle of a pandemic, and when every state has its own deadlines. 

      CBS News has put together the important deadlines for every state and U.S. territory so you can avoid long lines at the polls while ensuring your vote will count in November. 

      Credit: CBS News

    • Alabama

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail is October 29.

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 2 and be received by noon on November 3. Ballots can also be hand-delivered to your absentee election manager by 5 p.m. on November 2. 

      Alabama requires that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. The state accepts having a physical illness or infirmity, including having the coronavirus, as a reason for voting by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Alaska

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail is October 24.

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3. The cities of Anchorage, Fairbanks, Soldotna and Wasila each have a dropbox to submit completed ballots.

      Alaska does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at elections.alaska.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Arizona

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail is 5 p.m. on October 23.

      All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 3. The state recommends mailing your ballot by October 27. Ballots can also be dropped off at county locations through 7 p.m. on November 3. 

      Arizona does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at arizona.vote.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Arkansas

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail is October 27.

      All ballots must be received by 7:30 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can also be hand-delivered to a county clerk's office before closing time on November 2. 

      Arkansas requires that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. People with "concerns regarding the dangers to their health or the health of others, as they pertain to contracting or transmitting an illness such as COVID-19" can request an absentee ballot this year.

      More information is available at sos.arkansas.gov/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • California

      California is automatically mailing ballots to all registered voters this year. The deadline to apply for regular voting, which includes mail-in ballots, is October 19. You can specifically request a vote-by-mail ballot by October 27. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received by November 20. 

      California does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.ca.gov/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Colorado

      Colorado already conducts elections entirely by mail. Registering to vote in the state automatically ensures receipt of a mail ballot. The deadline to register to vote is October 26. The state will begin sending ballots to registered voters starting on October 9. 

      All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can also be deposited at county dropbox locations. 

      Colorado does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.state.co.us.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Connecticut

      The deadline to register to vote in Connecticut is October 27. This year, because of COVID-19, the state will mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. The last day to request a ballot if you did not receive one is November 2.

      All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 3. Every Connecticut town also has at least one dropbox where you can deposit your ballot. 

      Connecticut does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail this year.

      More information is available at portal.ct.gov/sots/election-services.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Delaware

      This year, Delaware is mailing ballots to all registered voters between October 4 and October 30. The deadline to register to vote in Delaware is October 10.

      All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can also be dropped off at county elections offices or in ballot dropboxes, which are located in various locations throughout the state. 

      Delaware does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at elections.delaware.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Florida

      The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Florida is 5 p.m. on October 24. As required by law, your ballot should be sent to you within two business days of the state receiving your application. 

      All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can also be dropped off at county supervisor offices and early voting sites. 

      Florida does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at dos.myflorida.com/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Georgia

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail in Georgia is the end of business day October 30. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. on November 6. Ballots can also be dropped off at dropboxes in various locations throughout the state. 

      Georgia does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.ga.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Hawaii

      Hawaii already conducts elections by mail and automatically mails ballots to all registered voters. The deadline to register to vote in Hawaii is October 5. All registered voters in Hawaii should automatically receive a mail-in ballot by October 16.

      All ballots must be received by October 27. They can also be dropped off at voter service centers and locaal clerk's offices by 7 p.m. on November 3. 

      Hawaii does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at elections.hawaii.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Idaho

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail in Idaho is 5 p.m. on October 23. 

      All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can also be delivered to your local county clerk's office. 

      Idaho does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at idahovotes.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Illinois

      The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Illinois is October 29.

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3. They can also be dropped off at local election authority offices. Some areas in the state have dropbox locations where ballots can be dropped off. 

      Illinois does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at elections.il.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Indiana

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail in Indiana is 11:59 p.m. on October 22. 

      All ballots must be received by noon on November 3. Ballots can also be dropped off at county offices. 

      Indiana requires that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. such as being abroad or being scheduled to work the entire 12 hours that polls are open. Concerns over contracting or spreading the coronavirus are not accepted as excuses. 

      More information is available at in.gov/sos/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Iowa

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail in Iowa is October 24. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 2 and received by noon on November 9. You can also drop off your ballot at county auditor offices through 9 p.m. on November 3.

      Iowa does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Kansas

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail in Kansas is October 27.

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and received by November 6.

      Kansas does not require that voters provide an excuse for wanting to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.ks.gov/elections/voter-information.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Kentucky

      The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky is October 9. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and received by November 6. Ballots can also be dropped off at locations determined by county clerks. 

      Kentucky requires an excuse to vote by mail. The state accepts concerns about contracting the coronavirus as an excuse in 2020.

      More information is available at elect.ky.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Louisiana

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail in Louisiana is 4:30 p.m. on October 30. 

      All ballots must be received by 4:30 p.m. on November 2. You can also drop off your ballot at your parish's registrar of voters. 

      Louisiana requires an excuse to vote by mail. Concerns of contracting or spreading the coronavirus are not accepted excuses. 

      More information is available at sos.la.gov/electionsaandvoting.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Maine

      You must apply to vote by mail in Maine by October 29 at 5 p.m. 

      All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 3. You can also vote absentee at the clerk's office once absentee ballots are available. 

      Maine does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at maine.gov/sos/cec/elec.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Maryland

      Vote by mail applications in Maryland must be received by October 20.

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and must be received by 10 a.m. on November 13. Ballots can also be delivered to local election offices and designated dropboxes throughout the state. 

      Maryland does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at elections.maryland.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Massachusetts

      You must request an application to vote by mail in Massachusetts by October 28.

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and must be received by November 6. Ballots can also be delivered to local election offices and designated dropboxes.

      Massachusetts does not require an excuse to vote by mail this year.

      More information is available at sec.state.ma.us/ele.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Michigan

      You must apply to vote by mail in Michigan by 5 p.m. on October 30.

      All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 3. They can also be hand-delivered to local clerk's offices and designated dropboxes throughout the state.

      Michigan does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at mvic.sos.state.mi.us.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Minnesota

      You must apply to vote by mail in Minnesota by November 2, however, the state notes you should allow time for your ballot to be mailed to you.

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and received by November 10. Ballots can also be delivered to your local election office by 3 p.m. on November 3. 

      Minnesota does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Mississippi

      The deadline to request a mail-in ballot and receive one in time in Mississippi by October 30.

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and will be accepted within five days of that date. 

      Mississippi requires an excuse to vote by mail. The state accepts concerns about the coronavirus as an excuse for voting by mail, but only for voters who are under physician-imposed quarantine due to COVID-19 or who are caring for a dependent who is quarantined due to COVID-19. 

      More information is available at sos.ms.gov/elections-voting.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Missouri

      You must apply for a mail-in ballot in Missouri by 5 p.m. October 21,

      All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 3, and can also be returned to your local election authority. 

      Missouri does not require an excuse to vote by mail for general mail-in ballots, but does require an excuse for absentee voting. Absentee voters may use coronavirus as an excuse, but only if they have certain conditions that qualify them as "at-risk." 

      More information is available at sos.mo.gov/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Montana

      You must apply to vote by mail in Montana by noon on November 2. 

      All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can also be dropped off at your county elections office. 

      Montana does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sosmt.gov/elections/absentee.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Nebraska

      You must request a mail-in ballot in Nebraska by October 23.

      All ballots must be received by the close of polls on November 3. Ballots can also be dropped off at your county elections office. 

      Nebraska does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.nebraska.gov/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Nevada

      This year, Nevada is automatically sending mail ballots to all registered voters. The normal deadline to request one is 14 days prior to Election Day.

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received no later than seven days after Election Day if they are returned by mail. Ballots can also be dropped off at designated locations, which are listed on the ballot. 

      Nevada does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at nvsos.gov/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • New Hampshire

      You must request a mail-in ballot in New Hampshire by November 2.

      All ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can also be dropped off at your town clerk's office during business hours. 

      New Hampshire does require an excuse to vote by mail, and accepts concerns about coronavirus as a reason in 2020.

      More information is available at sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballots/.

      Credit: CBS News

    • New Jersey

      New Jersey is automatically mailing ballots to all registered voters this year. Applications sent by mail are due on October 23, while in-person applications are due by 3 p.m. on November 2.  

      All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can also be dropped off at designated secure locations.

      New Jersey does not require an excuse to vote by mail.

      More information is available at nj.gov/state/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • New Mexico

      You must request an absentee ballot in New Mexico by 5 p.m. on October 20.

      All ballots must be received by November 3. Ballots can also be dropped off at your town clerk's office or your voting precinct by 7 p.m. on November 3. 

      New Mexico does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.state.nm.us/voting-and-elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • New York

      Applications to vote by mail in New York must be postmarked by October 27 or returned in-person by November 2. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received by November 10. Ballots can also be returned to your county board of elections office or polling site by 9 p.m. on November 3. 

      New York does require an excuse to vote by mail. It accepts concerns of contracting or spreading the coronavirus as reasons in 2020.

      More information is available at elections.ny.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • North Carolina

      You must apply to vote by mail in North Carolina by 5 p.m. on October 27.

      All mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on November 3 and received by November 6. They can also be delivered to your county board of elections office by 5 p.m. on November 3, or to any early voting site during the early voting period from October 15-31. 

      North Carolina does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at ncsbe.gov/voting.

      Credit: CBS News

    • North Dakota

      You must apply to vote by mail in North Dakota by November 2.

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 2, and can also be returned to your county auditor's office. 

      North Dakota does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at vip.sos.nd.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Ohio

      You must apply to vote by mail in Ohio by October 31.

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 2. They can also be hand-delivered to your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on November 3. 

      Ohio does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at ohiosos.gov/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Oklahoma

      You must apply to vote by mail in Oklahoma by 5 p.m. on October 27.

      All mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 3. Voters who have a "standard" absentee ballot, which is not related to physical incapacitation or an emergency, can hand-deliver their ballot to the election board no later than the end of business hours on November 2. 

      Oklahoma does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at ok.gov/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Oregon

      Oregon already conducts elections by mail and automatically mails ballots to all registered voters. The deadline to register to vote is October 13. 

      All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can also be dropped off at designated locations throughout the state. 

      Oregon does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.oregon.gov/voting-elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Pennsylvania

      Your application to vote by mail in Pennsylvania must be received by 5 p.m. on October 27.

      All ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on November 3 and received by 5 p.m. on November 6. Ballots can also be hand-delivered to your county election office until 8 p.m. on November 3. 

      Pennsylvania does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at votespa.com.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Rhode Island

      You must apply to vote by mail in Rhode Island by 4 p.m. on October 13. 

      All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on November 3. They can also be hand-delivered to dropbox locations throughout the state. 

      Rhode Island does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at elections.ri.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • South Carolina

      You must apply to vote by mail in South Carolina by 5 p.m. on October 24 

      All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 3. They can also be hand-delivered to county voter registration offices. 

      South Carolina does require that voters provide an excuse for voting by mail, however, all voters qualify in 2020 due to the state of emergency.

      More information is available at scvotes.gov/absentee-voting.

      Credit: CBS News

    • South Dakota

      You must apply to vote by mail in South Dakota by 5 p.m. on November 2. However, South Dakota is sending all registered voters mail-in ballots in 2020. 

      All ballots must be received before 7 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can also be hand-delivered to the county official. 

      South Dakota does not require an excuse for voting by mail this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

      More information is available at sdsos.gov/elections-voting.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Tennessee

      You must apply to vote by mail in Tennessee by October 27.  

      All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 3. 

      Tennessee does require an excuse to vote by mail. Voters can use the coronavirus as an excuse only if they, or someone they care for, is in a qualifying at-risk group. 

      More information is available at sos.tn.gov/elections/voter-information.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Texas

      You must apply to vote by mail in Texas by October 23.  

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and received by 5 p.m. on November 4. 

      Texas does require an excuse to vote by mail, and voters cannot use the coronavirus as an excuse. People who have a disability or are 65 or older are eligible to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at votetexas.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Utah

      Utah already conducts elections by mail and will automatically mail ballots to all registered voters. The deadline to register to vote is 5 p.m. on October 23. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 2 and can also be delivered to designated locations by 8 p.m. on November 3. 

      Utah does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at voteinfo.utah.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Vermont

      You must apply to vote by mail in Vermont by November 2 at 5 p.m. or by closing time of the town clerk's office. 

      All ballots must be received by November 2 at closing time of the town clerk's office or by November 3 at 7 p.m. if delivering your ballot to a polling place. 

      Vermont does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.vermont.gov/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Virginia

      You must apply to vote by mail in Virginia by October 23. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and received by noon on November 6. Ballots can also be dropped off at the general registrar's office by 7 p.m. on November 3. 

      Virginia does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at elections.virginia.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Washington

      Washington already conducts elections by mail and automatically mails ballots to all registered voters. You must register to vote in Washington by October 26 if you are submitting your application by mail or online, or by November 3, if you are submitting your application in person. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3. You can also return your ballot to a dropbox or vote in-person at a county voting center by 8 p.m. on November 3. 

      Washington does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.wa.gov/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • West Virginia

      You must apply to vote by mail in West Virginia by October 28. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received by the start of Canvass. Ballots can also be hand-delivered to your county clerk's office by November 2. 

      West Virginia does require an excuse to vote by mail. This year, all registered voters may cite a "medical reason" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

      More information is available at sos.wv.gov/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Wisconsin

      Registered voters must apply to vote by mail in Wisconsin by 5 p.m. on October 29. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and be received by November 9. Ballots can also be returned to your municipal clerk's office and designated locations. This deadline is subject to legal challenges.

      Wisconsin does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at myvote.wi.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Wyoming

      You must apply to vote by mail in Wyoming by November 2. 

      All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 3. They can also be hand-delivered to the county clerk's office.

      Wyoming does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at sos.wyo.gov/elections.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Washington, D.C.

      Washington, D.C. will automatically mail ballots to all registered voters beginning in the first week of October. The deadline to register to vote is October 13, and the deadline to change the address where the ballot should be sent is October 27. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3, and received by November 13. Ballots can also be returned to designated drop sites by 8 p.m. on November 3. 

      Washington, D.C. does not require an excuse to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at dcboe.org.

      Credit: CBS News

    • American Samoa

      The deadline to request an application to vote in the American Samoa is 4:30 p.m. on November 2. 

      All ballots must be received by 1:30 p.m. on November 3. You can also hand-deliver you ballot. 

      American Samoa does require an excuse to vote by mail. Concerns over contracting or spreading the coronavirus are not accepted excuses, but residents who are stranded off the island due to COVID travel restrictions qualify to vote by mail. 

      More information is available at aselectionoffice.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Guam

      The deadline to apply for an off-island or in-office absentee ballot in Guam is October 31. 

      All ballots must be received by November 18. 

      Guam does require an excuse to vote by mail and does not accept the coronavirus as an excuse. 

      More information is available at gec.guam.gov.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Northern Mariana Islands

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail in the Northern Mariana Islands is October 9. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and will be accepted for 14 days after Election Day; however, officials recommend mailing ballots prior to Election Day. 

      The Northern Mariana Islands do require an excuse to vote by mail, and does not accept concerns about contracting or spreading the coronavirus as an excuse. 

      More information is available at votecnmi.gov.mp.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Puerto Rico

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail in Puerto Rico is October 5. 

      All ballots must be postmarked by November 3. 

      Puerto Rico does require an excuse to vote by mail, and does not accept concerns over contracting or spreading the coronavirus as an excuse. 

      More information is available at ww2.ceepur.org.

      Credit: CBS News

    • U.S. Virgin Islands

      The deadline to apply to vote by mail in the U.S. Virgin Islands is October 3. 

      All ballots must be mailed by November 3, and received by November 13. Ballots can also be hand-delivered to your local office of the election system of the Virgin Islands.

      The U.S. Virgin Islands does require an excuse to vote by mail and the coronavirus is an accepted excuse.

      More information is available at vivote.gov.

      Credit: CBS News