What happened to the Manson family?

Charles "Tex" Watson appears at a parole hearing at Mule Creek State Prison in California, where he is serving a life sentence, Nov. 16, 2011.
His book, "Will You Die for Me?" describes the night of the Tate murders and says that he was the main killer in the massacre.
Watson was initially sentenced to death in the stabbing and shooting rampage, but the sentence was later commuted to life when the California Supreme Court ruled in 1972 that the death penalty was unconstitutional.
Watson was most recently denied parole in October 2016. Sharon Tate's sister, Debra Tate, urged the panel of parole commissioners to reject freedom for the man she called "the most active, the most prolific killer in the Manson family."
"All of these people were deemed either sociopathic or psychopathic back in the day. You don't come back from that," she said "They can't be rehabilitated."