-
Wildest celebrity fashion
Celebrities always seem to look stylish, even when they don't seem to be trying. When they do try — say, at the Met Gala or walking the red carpet at the Grammy Awards — some deliver looks that wag tongues for years to follow.
Here's actor Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala in an ancient Egyptian-inspired look. It featured a sequined catsuit, a gold headpiece, gold-leaf shoes and massive gold wings. The ensemble was designed by his stylist, Sam Ratelle, in collaboration with design duo The Blondes. Porter's shoes were custom-made by designer Giuseppe Zanotti.
Keep going to see more wild celebrity looks.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
-
Cardi B in Red
The "Money" rapper's scarlet red Thom Browne dress at the 2019 Met Gala featured layers of red material, 30,000 feathers and a custom bodice fitted with $250,000 worth of rubies.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
-
Rihanna is all that glitters
The "Anti" singer wore a sheer, Swarovski-crystal-covered Adam Selman gown with a matching headpiece and a fur boa to the 2014 CFDA Awards.
She won the Fashion Icon Award that evening.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
-
Billy Porter goes for a gown
Billy Porter's 2019 Oscar outfit made headlines. The actor and singer wore a black velvet Christian Siriano gown with a matching tuxedo jacket.
Credit: Mark Ralston/ AFP via Getty Images
-
Hats off to Pharrell Williams
Credit: Larry Busacca/WireImage
-
Kim Kardashian West: Corseted and covered in crystals
The beauty mogul wore a corset under her nude, crystal-covered Thierry Mugler dress at the 2019 Met Gala. On Instagram, the star said she had to take corset-breathing lessons before wearing the ensemble on the red carpet.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/ FilmMagic
-
Lizzo: Red carpet red-y
The "Truth Hurts" singer wore a custom red sequined Moschino gown printed with the word "siren" all over it to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. She added some glitz to her already glam look with a diamond necklace and a red and white feather boa.
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage
-
Christina Aguilera's 'Dirrty'-est ensemble
The singer famously donned a yellow and black bikini top and matching chaps (with her name on them) for a 2002 "TRL" performance on the Brooklyn Bridge.
The look was later recreated by reality star Kylie Jenner at Aguilera's request.
Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage
-
Sarah Jessica Parker: Nativity minded
The "Sex and the City" star's 2018 Met Gala ensemble paired well with that year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination."
The actress's Dolce & Gabbana look included a golden gown patterned with red hearts and religious icons on the sleeves. To top it all off, Parker wore a bejeweled headpiece that featured a tiny nativity scene.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
-
Where's the beef, Lady Gaga?
Lady Gaga's 2010 MTV Video Music Awards outfit was made entirely of raw meat. The dress, shoes, purse and headpiece were designed by Franc Fernandez.
"I never thought I'd be asking Cher to hold my meat purse," the "Bad Romance" singer said.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
-
Beyoncé as Sasha Sheer
Arriving fashionably late at the 2015 Met Gala, after the red carpet had technically closed, Beyoncé showed up in this sheer, jewel-encrusted Givenchy number.
She topped the look off with a high ponytail.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
-
Helen Lasichanh: A shapely new silhouette
The model's unusually shaped red Comme des Garçons dress was on-brand for the 2017 Met Gala. The theme that year was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between."
Credit: Karwai Tang/ Getty Images
-
Abs-olutely Emily Ratajkowski
The model made headlines in 2019 after she was spotted walking her dog in this oversized tan suit with an abs-baring crop top.
Credit: Say Cheese!/GC Images
-
Lil Nas X: Zebra stripes and neon green
The "Old Town Road" rapper wore a neon green, two-piece Christopher John Rogers tuxedo to the 2019 American Music Awards. He layered his tux over a zebra-print shirt and completed the electrifying look with matching zebra-print opera gloves.
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage
-
Miley Cyrus: Strapping in silver
While hosting the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, Cyrus wore 11 different outfits. The "Malibu" singer's wildest look of the night was a custom silver Versace number that featured many straps and buckles as well as a skirt made of crystals.
She complemented the wild metallic look with a pair of over-the-knee silver boots.
Credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
-
Jennifer Lopez: The Versace gown
The "Dinero" singer famously wore a plunging emerald green Versace gown to the 2000 Grammy Awards. During Milan Fashion Week 2019, Lopez closed the Versace show in a similar green dress inspired by the now-iconic fashion house design.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP/GETTY IMAGES
-
Lupita Nyong'o: A pearl of dress-dom
Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrived at the 2015 Academy Awards in a dress composed of 6,000 pearls.
The gown, worth $150,000, was later stolen from Nyong'o's room at the London West Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Three days later, the dress was returned.
Credit: Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images
-
Inspecting the best dressed list, Priyanka Chopra?
Although she may look like a film noir sleuth, it's no mystery that Ralph Lauren designed the star's 2017 Met Gala dress. The "Isn't It Romantic" actress was invited by the designer and wore his trench-coat gown creation, which featured an exaggerated collar and long train.
Credit: John Shearer / Getty Images
-
Tyler the Creator: Bell (of the ball) boy
The "Earfquake" rapper wore a custom Golf Le Fleur pink bellhop ensemble to the 2020 Grammy Awards. He completed the look with a suitcase that he later revealed to be full of clothing.
Credit: Amy Sussman / Getty Images
-
Angelina: A leg up on the competition
Thanks to the thigh-high slit in Jolie's black Versace gown and the actress' powerful pose on the 2012 Academy Awards red carpet, an internet sensation was born. Various fashion memes and a parody Twitter account were created in honor of the actress' visible right leg.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
-
Post Malone: Like a rhinestone cowboy
The "Hollywood's Bleeding" rapper wore a custom turquoise suit by Jerry Lee Atwood to the 2018 American Music Awards. The rhinestone-studded ensemble featured embroidered pythons and barbed wire, as well as Malone's initials.
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp
-
All eyes on Ezra Miller
As if his Burberry suit, rhinestone corset and mask of his own face weren't eye-catching enough, the "Fantastic Beasts" actor appeared on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with his face painted with an additional five mesmerizing eyeballs.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
-
Katy Perry: Can she have fries with that?
Jeremy Scott designed the "Daisies" singer's bedazzled cheeseburger costume that she wore during the 2019 Met Gala after-party.
Perry was previously referred to as a "nonthreatening, middle-of-the-road nothingburger" by an opinion piece that went viral in 2015.
Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images
-
Bjork's swan song
Bjork's iconic swan dress at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards was designed by Marjan Pejoski. During the red carpet arrivals, the Icelandic singer pretended to lay an egg.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images
-
Janelle Monáe: Glittering from head to toe
Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
-
Mindy Kaling: Golden girl
The "Never Have I Ever" creator sparkled in a golden sequined Moschino gown at the 2019 Met Gala, where the theme was "Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion."
Wildest of all, the natural brunette completed her look with (temporary) platinum tresses.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
-
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake: Visions in denim
The former flames opted for matching denim ensembles at the 2001 American Music Awards. The 'N Sync singer accessorized with a denim cowboy hat while his "...Baby One More Time" girlfriend added some bling with a diamond choker and bracelet.
Spears' strapless denim dress later sold at a 2016 auction for $7,199.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images
-
Billie Eilish: Louis V and stripes
The "bad guy" singer wore head-to-toe multi-color Louis Vuitton (including a matching Louis face mask and hat) to a 2019 Spotify event in Los Angeles.
Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Spotify
-
Margaret Cho: Peacocking
The comedian's Derek of Narcisse gown at the 2004 Grammy Awards was made of black mesh and overlaid with strategically placed peacock feathers. The star accessorized with many gold rings.
Credit: Robyn Bech/AFP/Getty Images
-
Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan: Different vibes
The singer and the actress wore two strikingly different outfits to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. Manson wore a multi-colored leopard print suit and chunky boots while McGowan, his girlfriend at the time, opted for a barely-there beaded dress and heels.
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
-
Billie Eilish: Face-mask fashion
The "everything i wanted" singer's over-sized green and black Gucci suit was accessorized with a sheer Gucci logo-covered face mask at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Credit: Frazer HarrisonGetty Images for The Recording Academy
-
M.I.A.: Pregnant and polka-dotted
Singer M.I.A. wore a polka-dotted mesh design by House of Holland at the 2009 Grammy Awards. She was nine months pregnant at the time.
Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
-
Lady Gaga: Red romance
Lady Gaga accepted the award for "Best New Artist" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in a red lace dress with a matching face mask and crown. The ensemble was designed by Haus of Gaga.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Britney Spears: A snake for you
The most shocking part of the singer's 2001 MTV Video Music Awards outfit was her main accessory, a live snake. Spears danced to her hit "I'm a Slave 4 U," wrapped in a seven-foot albino Burmese python named Banana.
Credit: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images
-
Zendaya can really light up a room
The actress had her Cinderella moment in a glowing Tommy Hilfiger gown at the 2019 Met Gala. To further bring the fairy tale to life, she accessorized with the Disney princess' iconic headband and glass slippers.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams: Destiny's styled
Knowles, Rowland, and Williams wore matching green lace, sequined backless dresses at the 2001 Grammy Awards.
Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, designed these dresses and many of the group's costumes over the years.
Credit: Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images
-
Irina Shayk: Leggy legend
The model wore a black Atelier Versace dress that featured strategically placed polka dot mesh panels at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
-
That's not a mirage, it's Nicki Minaj
During the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper donned massive iridescent wings and flowing magenta fabric over an armor-like golden bodice for her performance. The look was created by stylist Brett Alan Nelson and Croatian designer Juran Zigman.
Credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
-
Rihanna: Met Gala magic
At the 2015 Met Gala, Rihanna wore a turmeric yellow Chinese haute couture gown by designer Guo Pei. The handmade dress, which featured a lengthy fur-trimmed train, took the designer two years to make.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Katy Perry: Hitting a wild note
The singer's ruffled dress at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival resembled layers of piano keys. During her performance, the skirt came off to reveal a latex jumpsuit resembling a keyboard.
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
-
Lil Nas X's look is flame
The rapper looked hot at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in a blue leather vest, pants and shoes decorated with yellow flames.
Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
-
Nicki Minaj puts her fashion petal to the metal
The "Yikes" rapper wore a magenta-hued Marc Jacobs gown from the designer's fall 2018 collection to his spring 2019 runway show.
Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
-
Sia and Maddie Ziegler: Twinning
The singer and her pint-sized muse appeared in matching over-sized platinum wigs and black ensembles for the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
-
Cardi B's vintage moment
The rapper wore a vintage dress from Mugler on the red carpet at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. The look featured a nude bodice, a fanned-out pink satin-lined black skirt, and layers of pearls on her neck and hips, as well as a pearl headpiece.
Credit: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
-
Lil Nas X: Hot pink stud
The "Rodeo" rapper wore a gold-studded. hot pink Versace number to the 2020 Grammy Awards. The look featured a cropped jacket, high-waisted pants, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat all in the same pink hue.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
-
She is Nicki Minaj, hear her roar
The "Tusa" rapper let her wild side roar in a strapless tiger-striped Alexandre Vauthie gown at a Harper's Bazaar event in 2018.
Credit: Andrew Toth//Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
-
Pamela Anderson's mis-matched look
The "Baywatch" actress wore a furry pink hat, white bustier top and sparkly patterned pants to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Liaison
-
Denim Lovato
The "Anyone" singer donned a denim outfit that included a jacket and chaps at the 2017 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in Sunrise, Florida.
Credit: Jason Koerner/WireImage
-
Janelle Monáe wears many hats
The "Make Me Feel" singer wore a bold multi-colored Christian Siriano gown designed to look like a face; a custom Judith Leiber bag in the shape of an eye; and four hats stacked atop each other to the 2019 Met Gala.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
-
Ciara is so '70s
The singer's glimmering green Peter Dundas gown and afro at the 2019 Met Gala channeled '70s style icon Diana Ross.
Credit: Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue