The best of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Team USA, led by flagbearer Erin Hamlin, during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, 2018.
Credit: Odd Andersen / AFP/Getty Images
Tongan flagbearer returns
Less than two years after shooting to international fame when he walked shirtless and oiled up into the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Rio, Pita Taufatofua carried the Tongan flag into the opener of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang February 9.
Credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images
Snow tiger
An oversized puppet representing Olympic mascot Soohorang, a white tiger, performs during the opening ceremony on Feb. 9.
Credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Olympic selfie
U.S. snowboarder Shaun White takes a selfie with his compatriots during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, 2018.
Credit: Martin Bureau / AFP/Getty Images
Fireworks
Fireworks go off during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, 2018.
Credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images
Russia dazzles in early days
Russian pairs skaters Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov leaped to the top of the team event short program on Feb. 9.
Credit: Harry How/Getty Images
Xing out the competition
Perrine Laffont of France took the top spot during the freestyle moguls qualifications on Feb. 9.
Credit: Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images
U.S. contenders
Team USA pairs skaters Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, who are married, earned their best score of the season during the short program competition on Feb. 9, keeping them in medal contention.
Credit: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images
Meanwhile, off the ice...
Impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un hammed it up during the opening ceremony on February 9.