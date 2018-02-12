The 2018 Winter Olympic Games are in full swing.
Monday evening, Southern California native Chloe Kim earned a gold medal in the women's halfpipe.
Here she is celebrating:
As the Games continue, here are the scheduled events:
5-7 p.m. -- Ice Hockey
5-8 p.m. -- Mixed Doubles Curling (semifinal)
8-10 p.m. -- Curling (second of two mixed curling semifinals)
8-11:30 p.m. -- Men's Alpine Skiing (combined, downhill run)
8-11:30 p.m. -- Women's Snowboarding (halfpipe gold medal final)
8-11:30 p.m. -- Women's Speed Skating (1,500m gold medal final)
10-11:30 p.m. -- Ice Hockey
11:30-12:05 a.m. -- Men's Snowboarding (halfpipe qualifying)
11:30 p.m.-2:40 a.m. -- Mixed Doubles Curling (bronze medal match)
If you need a guide on how to watch the Winter Games on TV or online, click here.