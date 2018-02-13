Winter Games 2018: Shaun White wins gold in men's halfpipe at Olympics

Shaun White displayed an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men's halfpipe and posted a score of 97.75 for the 100th overall gold by the United States in the Winter Games. He edged out Japan's Ayumu Hirano whose 95.25 score was the one to beat. He took home silver.

White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, American alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin was looking for her first gold medal in the women's slalom. She won four years ago in Sochi. However, winds caused a delay in that competition which you can watch in primetime Thursday.

Follow along with our Olympic updates as they happen below (all times Eastern):

2:23 a.m.: Medal count

Shaun White's gold for the U.S. -- the 100th gold medal ever in the U.S. in the Winter Olympics -- put the U.S. at seven medals so far. Norway leads with 11 medals, with the Netherlands and Canada both at 10.

12:23 a.m.: Chinese pair skaters lead after short program

Chinese pair skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong were in the lead after the short program, leading Russian skaters Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov by less than a point. Sui and Han scored a season-best 82.39 points, while Tarasova and Morozov scored 81.68 points.

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada were in third place with 76.82 points

10:20 p.m.: Athletes, USA Baseball, congratulate Shaun White

Let’s go @shaunwhite !!! Way to go man!! Nothing like a good comeback right?? Redemption always feels great!! #usa #OlympicGames2018 — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) February 14, 2018

That pure emotion from @shaunwhite. That’s what it’s all about. So awesome. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 14, 2018

SPOLIER ALERT: congrats to @shaunwhite on a most legendary performance.

I know how much it meant to you and how hard you worked for that last run.

We are all incredibly proud. 🥇🥇🥇 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 14, 2018

10:03 p.m.: Sean White earns gold medal with dramatic final run; 100th gold medal for Team USA of all time

White, age 31, scored a 97.75 in his third run in the men's snowboarding halfpipe competition. His final run included back-to-back 1440s and back-to-back 1260s.

RED, Shaun WHITE & BLUE! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Congrats, @shaunwhite!! Sign your name to congratulate the 3x CHAMP ➡️ https://t.co/2Rucy6tTNs pic.twitter.com/oQK3s30WLt — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 14, 2018

This will be his third gold medal and Team USA's 100th gold medal of all time in the Winter Olympics.

10:02 p.m.: Shaun White runs impressive third run

White could be in gold territory pending final score.

9:55 p.m.: Final run in men's snowboarding halfpipe

Japan's Ayumu Hirano at top in the standings going into the third and final run.

9:46 p.m.: Women's slalom postponed to Thursday night

Winds have prompted officials to postpone women's slalom to Thursday (Friday in South Korea).

Ahhh, dang. Due to wind, the women’s slalom is postponed to Friday. #olympics pic.twitter.com/IYHRE4Ry7m — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 14, 2018

9:45 p.m.: USA's men's curling defeats Korea

Team USA beats Korea 11-7.

9:32 p.m.: White falls out of gold medal position in 2nd run

Run 2 score was 55 after he took a spill in the halfpipe.

9:27 p.m.: New leader in the men's halfpipe 2nd run

Japan's Ayumu Hirano scored 95.25 in his second run in the halfpipe, edging out White.

Back-to-back 1440s from Ayumu Hirano gave him the lead in men's snowboard halfpipe in Run 2. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/r5PfUbwsFZ pic.twitter.com/NyYWHWfPXo — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2018

8:55 p.m.: Shaun White at top of leaderboard in first run

White scores a 94.25 for his first run during the men's snowboarding halfpipe.

👉 94.25 We'll just leave this right here... pic.twitter.com/WoqpaTVuCG — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 14, 2018

8:54 p.m.: Medal count so far

Norway leads with a total of 11 medals, while Canada and Netherlands tied with 10.

USA has three gold medals while Germany leads with five.

8:37 p.m.: Men's snowboarding halfpipe finals underway

Will Shaun White find gold? Team USA writes #GoGetEmBoys