Spectacle and fireworks at Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

2018 Winter Olympics
The Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 9, 2018 kicked off what will be the biggest Winter Olympics to date, with more than 2,900 athletes from 92 countries competing.
Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
South Korea
The South Korean flag is carried into the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Joint Flagbearers
Joint flagbearers Chung Guam Hwang, of Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and Yunjong Won, of Republic of Korea, during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Unified Korean Flag
The Unified Korean flag is seen during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Francois-xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images
Unified Korean Team
Athletes from South and North Korea marched together during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
North Korea
North Korean cheerleaders wave ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
Australia
Flagbearer Scotty James, of Australia, leads his team during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Canada
Flagbearers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Germany
German athletes emerge during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Ghana
Flagbearer Akwasi Frimpong, the only athlete from Ghana competing in these Games, leads his nation's delegation during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Ronald Martine /Getty Images
Greece
Flagbearer Sophia Ralli, of Greece, leads her team during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Great Britain
Great Britain's flagbearer Lizzy Yarnold leads the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018. /
Credit: Roberto Schmidt / AFP/Getty Images
Israel
Flagbearer Alexei Bychenko, of Israel, leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Jamaica
Flagbearer Audra Segree, of Jamaica, and teammates enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Jamaica
Members of the Jamaican team take a selfie during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Japan
Team Japan walks in the Parade of Athletes during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Lebanon
The Lebanon delegation parades during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images
Mexico
Flagbearer German Madrazo, of Mexico, leads his country's team during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
New Zealand
Flagbearer Beau-James Wells of New Zealand leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Nigeria
Flagbearer Ngozi Onwumere, of Nigeria, leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Olympic Rings
The Olympic rings are displayed during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Francois-xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images
Puerto Rico
Flagbearer Charles Flaherty, of Puerto Rico, leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Russia
The International Olympic Committee had banned Russia over a massive doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games, but allowed 168 Russian athletes to compete as "Olympic Athletes from Russia." They marched into the Open Ceremony beneath an Olympic flag.
Credit: Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
Athletes
Athletes are introduced during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Credit: OBS-IOC
Erin Hamlin
Flagbearer Erin Hamlin, of the United States, leads Team USA during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
United States
Flagbearer Erin Hamlin, of the United States, and Team USA enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
The U.S. Olympic Team is made up of 135 men and 109 women.
Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
United States
Snowboarder Shaun White and freestyle skiier Gus Kenworthy, of the United States, enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images
United States
Athletes from Team USA emerge during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
United States
Keaton McCargo and Jaelin Kauf, of the United States Women's Moguls team, are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Shaun White
Snowboarder Shaun White, of the United States, waves during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
United States
The United States team enters the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Team USA
American athletes parade during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
Tonga
Flagbearer Pita Taufatofua, of Tonga, leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Taegeukgi
The South Korean flag "Taegeukgi" is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Christof Stache/Getty Images
Korean Delegates
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, sits behind South Korean President Moon Jae-in during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Opening Ceremony
Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong (2nd left) and Kim Jung-Sook (left), the wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
Kim Yo Jong
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, waves during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
Soohorang
The Olympic mascot, Soohorang, waves to the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
White Tiger & Five Kids
White Tiger & Five Kids perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Actors
Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP/Getty Images
Dancers
Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Dancers
Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Actors
Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Performers
Performers entertain the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Perfomers
Perfomers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Performers
Performers entertain the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Dancers
Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Artists
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Performers
Performers entertain during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Dancers
Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Performers
Participants perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Fire Effects
Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Performers
Performers entertain the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
World Leaders
Impersonators of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un pose during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Thomas Bach
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach speaks during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Olympic Anthem
Hwang Su-mi performs the Olympic Anthem during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Kim Yu-na
South Korean figure skater Kim Yu-na, a gold medalist at the 2010 Winter Olympics, prepares to light the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: David J. Phillip/Getty Images
Olympic Flame
Torchbearers carry the Olympic flame to its cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Olympic Torch
The Olympic torch is carried to the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Pool - David J. Phillip/Getty Images
Olympic Cauldron
The flame burns inside the Olympic Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Pool - David J. Phillip/Getty Images
Olympic Cauldron
The flame burns inside the Olympic Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: David J. Phillip/Getty Images
Fireworks
Fireworks erupt as the Olympic Cauldron is lit during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Pool - David J. Phillip/Getty Images
Fireworks
Fireworks explode outside the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
Moon Jae-in and Thomas Bach
South Korea President Moon Jae-in and IOC President Thomas Bach greet the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Watching
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence; North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong; and Kim Jung-Sook, the wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in attend the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
United States
Members of the United States are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018.
Credit: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images
Fireworks
Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Fireworks
Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Fireworks
Fireworks explode at the start of the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Credit: Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images