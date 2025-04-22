Virtual, in-person hearings for the Philadelphia Water Department proposed rate hike underway
Public hearings started on Tuesday about a proposed rate hike by the Philadelphia Water Department.
On the table is a roughly 12% hike in September. That would mean an average rate hike of $9.54 each month.
There's another nearly 6% hike next year.
There’s a virtual hearing this evening, and there are two more on Wednesday.
One is virtual. The other is in-person at 6 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church in Tioga.