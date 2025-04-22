Watch CBS News

Virtual, in-person hearings for the Philadelphia Water Department proposed rate hike underway

Public hearings started on Tuesday about a proposed rate hike by the Philadelphia Water Department. On the table is a roughly 12% hike in September. That would mean an average rate hike of $9.54 each month. There's another nearly 6% hike next year. There’s a virtual hearing this evening, and there are two more on Wednesday. One is virtual. The other is in-person at 6 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church in Tioga.
