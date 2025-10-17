Trump hosts Zelenskyy at White House a day after conversation with Putin | Digital Brief President Trump is hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House Friday, a day after Mr. Trump had a long call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and announced that the two leaders will meet in Budapest. Locally, the annual Philly Bike Ride returns this Saturday, offering cyclists the opportunity to cruise at their own pace around the city. Jan Carabeo has the top headlines in the Philadelphia area, and Meteorologist Kate Bilo has the latest NEXT Weather forecast.