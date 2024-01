Tests show New Jersey gas station fuel was tainted by water during flooding The Conoco gas station in Camden, New Jersey was temporarily shut down earlier this month after customers who fueled up there reported issues. Camden city and county officials then had samples from the gas station tested in a lab., which revealed the fuel was more than 58% water. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/fuel-at-camden-nj-conoco-gas-station-was-58-water-after-flooding-officials/