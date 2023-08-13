Watch CBS News

Teen pleads not guilty to O'Shae Sibley murder

The 17-year-old suspect charged in the hate crime killing of Philadelphia native and former Philadanco! dancer O'Shae Sibley has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3Ozy307
