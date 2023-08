Teen charged with hate crime in O'Shae Sibley's murder Charges were announced Saturday for the 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a former Philadanco! dancer in New York City. Twenty-eight-year-old O'Shae Sibley was at a gas station last Saturday. Police say the teen has been charged with murder as a hate crime. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/44ZdbGM