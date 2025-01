SEPTA to spend $211 million on new fare collection | new payment system to be complete by 2029 SEPTA approved over $200 million contract for a new payment system. The next-generation system called SEPTA Key 2.0 will be designed and installed by Cubic Transportation Systems. It will be used to collect fares on SEPTA’s buses, trains and trolleys. SEPTA says the technology will improve the customer experience and enhance their mobile app. It's estimated to be completed in 2029.