Romano's Stromboli will donate prize money after winning Herr's "Flavored by Philly" chip contest Peter Romano of Romano's Stromboli visited CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday, a day after Herr's announced Romano's won the annual "Flavored by Philly" chip contest. Romano tells our Jim Donovan about the process of designing the chip (with plenty of involvement from his 92-year-old dad) and reveals why they're giving away the $10,000 prize money.