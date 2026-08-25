Rising diesel fuel costs for school buses impact Philadelphia area school districts The William Penn School District has paid tens of thousands of dollars in extra fuel costs due to the rising price of diesel fuel, which powers its fleet of school buses. The district has responded by cutting bus routes and may cancel some field trips to save on fuel. Meanwhile, the Council Rock School District has seen six-figure cost savings by switching to an alternative fuel for school buses: propane. Chilekasi Adele reports.