Prom preparations are underway. Here's what to know about the 2025 dress and tuxedo trends Prom is right around the corner for Philadelphia area seniors and juniors, and we're helping you get "prom-pared" all week on CBS News Philadelphia. Our Wakisha Bailey checked out Rudi's Formal Wear in South Philly and Jan's Boutique in Cherry Hill, NJ for a look at this season's dress and tuxedo trends. Designer Jessica Hayes also stopped by the studio to talk about the trends she's seeing for prom 2025.