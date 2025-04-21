Pope Francis dies at age of 88 on Monday morning, Vatican announces Pope Francis died at 7:35 a.m. Monday, a day after Easter, the Vatican announced. The Pope had been battling some health issues and was admitted to the hospital back in February. His doctors diagnosed him with bilateral pneumonia less than a week later. But after spending more than a month in the hospital, he was able to return to his home at the Vatican to continue his recovery. Reporter Ross DiMattei was outside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia with more on the pontiff's passing.