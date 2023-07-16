Watch CBS News

Pennsylvania inmate Michael Burham captured

The manhunt is over. Pennsylvania State Police captured Warren County Jail escapee Michael Burham Saturday. Troopers received a call from residents about a suspicious individual. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3pY8YDQ
