New Jersey Renaissance Faire takes over Burlington County Fairgrounds En garde! Or, cheers! Whatever fits your fancy is available at the New Jersey Renaissance Faire, but our fair swordsman moonlighting as a news anchor, Jim Donovan, was most interested in dueling and swordfighting practice with Roger Awesome and Jack Bold from the faire's fine town of New Crossford. The fair continues June 1-2 and June 8-9 at the Burlington County Fairgrounds in Columbus, NJ.