Lombard Circle ramp to I-95 closing for two years, Mega Millions ticket price hike, more news The ramp from Lombard Circle on I-95 north is closing for two years starting Tuesday as work on the CAP project continues in the area. Plus, the price of a Mega Millions lottery ticket is going up from $2 to $5, and Tuesday will feel more like winter with feels-like temperatures in the 20s and 30s.