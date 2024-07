Legendary actress Shelley Duvall from "The Shining" and "Popeye" dies 75 70s movie star Shelley Duvall died at 75. Duvall is best known for her role as Wendy in Stephen King's "The Shining.” She appeared in several other films in the 1970s but by the 1990s she was retired from acting and retreated from public life. Her partner said she died in her sleep Thursday morning at her home in Blanco, Texas. Duvall's cause of death is believed to be related to diabetes.