Franklin Field is abuzz with energy and excitement for the second day of the Penn Relays Carnival Day 2 of the Penn Relays is already in full swing with electric energy as the high school girls' teams hit the track. Friday marks the first day of the high school girls' events and the start of the Boys' Championship of America. Our Wakisha Bailey spent the morning at Franklin Field talking with some of the athletes. Here's what they had to say about this year's experience.