Fire paramedic honored at Philadelphia hospital that saved her life A Philadelphia fire department paramedic was honored at the hospital that saved her life when she was only 18 months old. Lt. Janét Pearson was at St. Christopher's Hospital to be honored during National EMS Week. In 1979, she was rescued from a burning apartment building in Wilmington. She had burns to 45% of her body and was flown to St. Christopher's, becoming one of the first burn patients treated there.