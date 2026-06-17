Doctors who treated Alex Scott reunite with a pediatric cancer survivor, now 17 years old Edie Gilger is a pediatric cancer survivor who, thanks to research that made it out of the laboratory and into a clinical trial, is now a healthy 17-year-old. During our Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope Telethon, Edie and her mother Emily reunited with Dr. Yael Mosse and Dr. John Maris, who treated Alex and later saved Edie's life. "We realize that we wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for what they are doing as well as Dr. Mosse and Dr. Maris