Watch CBS News

Day 1 of 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park

The Roots Picnic got underway Saturday afternoon in Fairmount Park. The two-day event is one of the biggest music festivals in our region. This year's concert started with headliners such as Philadelphia's own Jill Scott and hip-hop icon Nas.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.