Consignment event for families kicks off at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Times are tough right now with food, rent and utilities all costing more. For some families, they don't have the money to spend on clothes. A major consignment event kicks off Thursday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, where families can pick up gently used items for just a few dollars or even earn some money themselves. CBS News Philadelphia's Wakisha Bailey was in Oaks, Pa. with more on the event.