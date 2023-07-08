Watch CBS News

Burning cargo ship tilting in Port Newark, NJ

There are concerns the cargo ship burning at New Jersey's Port Newark could capsize. The ship is leaning to one side as water from fire hoses builds up. The coast guard and a private company are poking holes in the steel to allow water to come out.
