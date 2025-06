Brian Wilson, one of the co-founder of The Beach Boys, dies at 82 Brian Wilson, one of the founders of The Beach Boys and one of the world's most influential recording artists, has died. The bass player and his fellow beach boys rose to fame in the 1960s with more than 30 singles in the top 40. Amid his success, Wilson was known for his resilience, surviving abuse in his childhood, becoming partially deaf and struggling with his mental health.