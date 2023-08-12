Watch CBS News

At least 80 dead in Maui, Hawaii wildfires

Members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 have arrived in Hawaii to help with search operations. The death toll from the wildfires that swept through Maui now stands at least 80. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3KCUvnX
