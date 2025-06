Alex's Lemonade Stand kicks off month-long Lemonade Days fundraiser Twenty-five years after 4-year-old Alex Scott started her first lemonade stand to help fight childhood cancer, 2,000 Alex's Lemonade Stands across the country will join the month-long Lemonade Days fundraiser. To celebrate the start of Lemonade Days, hundreds of people stopped by the original stand at Alex's school in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania on Saturday.