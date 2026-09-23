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Hard Rock Atlantic City hosts Out of the Darkness walk

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

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People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Out of the Darkness Walk in Atlantic City

People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Out of the Darkness Walk in Atlantic City

People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Out of the Darkness Walk in Atlantic City

People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Out of the Darkness Walk in Atlantic City

People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Out of the Darkness Walk in Atlantic City

People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Out of the Darkness Walk in Atlantic City

People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Out of the Darkness Walk in Atlantic City

People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

 Photo by HughE Dillon

Out of the Darkness Walk in Atlantic City

People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Out of the Darkness Walk in Atlantic City

People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Out of the Darkness Walk in Atlantic City

People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Out of the Darkness Walk in Atlantic City

People post for photos at the Out of the Darkness Walk on benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

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