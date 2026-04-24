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Grand Opening of LesbiVeggies in Camden, New Jersey

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HughE Dillon

Grand opening held on April 23, 2026. 

Grand Opening of LesbiVeggies in Camden

dsc-8985.jpg
HughE Dillon

Grand opening held on April 23, 2026. 

Grand Opening of LesbiVeggies in Camden

dsc-8998.jpg
HughE Dillon

Grand opening held on April 23, 2026.

Grand Opening of LesbiVeggies in Camden

dsc-9023.jpg
HughE Dillon

Grand opening held on April 23, 2026.

Grand Opening of LesbiVeggies in Camden

dsc-9040.jpg
HughE Dillon

Grand opening held on April 23, 2026.

Grand Opening of LesbiVeggies in Camden

dsc-9069.jpg
HughE Dillon

Grand opening held on April 23, 2026.

Grand Opening of LesbiVeggies in Camden

dsc-9130.jpg
HughE Dillon

Grand opening held on April 23, 2026.

Grand Opening of LesbiVeggies in Camden

dsc-9133.jpg
HughE Dillon

Grand opening held on April 23, 2026.

Grand Opening of LesbiVeggies in Camden

dsc-9139.jpg
HughE Dillon

Grand opening held on April 23, 2026.

Grand Opening of LesbiVeggies in Camden

dsc-9198.jpg
HughE Dillon

Grand opening held on April 23, 2026.

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