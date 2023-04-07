CBS Philadelphia

Dan Snyder is excited to be back in his home area,

A native of Lehighton in Carbon County, Snyder is a graduate of Temple University. His career started in the sports world, as he worked morning radio at WMGH/WLSH and evenings as a sports play-by-play commentator/sideline reporter at BRCTV-13 in Pennsylvania's Poconos. Eventually Dan moved into the news world as a news reporter with BRCTV-13, covering big stories including the Eric Frein manhunt, while still covering high school sports on Fridays.

Snyder then moved to Oklahoma City, where he spent the last 3+ years as the Evening Anchor at FOX 25 KOKH. During his time in OKC, Dan covered everything from the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing to live storm chasing through the state.

And now, he is back in one of his favorite places, with a few additions! Joining him on his return to Philly is his wife Madison, and their dogs Fred and Dakota. You can find Dan and Madi checking out all the best food spots (recommendations encouraged!), tasting all the local craft beers, and just generally wandering around the city.

If you see Dan, stop and say hi!

Make sure to follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.