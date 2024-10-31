2 more men arrested in connection with shooting at Wawa parking lot in Chester County, Pennsylvania

Two more men were arrested in connection with a shooting at a Wawa parking lot in Chester County, Pennsylvania, the District Attorney's Office of Chester County announced Thursday afternoon.

Zubair Bethea, 20, and Omar Beard, 31, were arrested Monday in Chester, Delaware County, and charged with robbery, conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and other related charges, according to the release from the Chester County DA.

West Goshen Police said they received many 911 calls reporting people fighting and shooting at each other in the parking lot of a Wawa and a TD Bank near East Gay and East Market streets in West Goshen Township on Oct. 19.

Video surveillance from police showed a fight involving two men in the parking lot over a black trash bag that officials later determined had marijuana, according to the release. The two men, Frank Johnson, 21, and Zahir Scott, 18, shot at each other and left. Officials said both men were arrested and their guns were recovered.

Bethea and Beard were identified as accomplices trying to take the black trash bag from Johnson. Detectives determined Bethea and Beard with the help of Scott planned to rob packages of marijuana from Johnson with the intent to sell.

Both men, Bethea and Beard, have bail of $500,000 and are in custody at the Chester County Prison.

"When shootings happen, Chester County law enforcement responds immediately," Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said in a release. "Persistent and high-level police work led to the arrest all the suspects involved in this attempt to steal drugs that led to violence."