Zack Wheeler strikes out 9, Gabriel Rincones Jr. homers for first career hit to lift Phillies to win over Marlins
Zack Wheeler struck out nine in six scoreless innings of two-hit ball, Gabriel Rincones Jr. homered for his first career hit and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 7-0 on Monday night.
J.T. Realmuto also went deep and Bryce Harper had an RBI for Philadelphia, which opened a six-game homestand.
Liam Hicks had two of Miami's four hits. The Marlins lost for just the third time in 13 June games.
Wheeler (6-1) allowed a leadoff single to Hicks to start the contest and then walked Otto Lopez before fanning four straight batters to set the tone for his evening. The 36-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 2.01 through 10 starts.
Tim Mayza, Jonathan Bowlan and Chase Shugart each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to finish the shutout.
Rincones, playing in his second career game, sent an 84-mph slider from Ryan Gusto (0-2) into the seats in right field in the second inning to put the Phillies up 1-0. He is in Philadelphia's lineup after right fielder Adolis García was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right lat tear. He padded Philadelphia's lead to 2-0 in the third with a bases-loaded groundout.
Realmuto's two-run drive in the fifth to left field made it 5-0, as he lined a first-pitch slider off Gusto over the wall in left field.
Gusto allowed five runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Phillies' Brandon Marsh, who entered with the fourth-highest batting average among big-league qualifiers, went 2 for 5 with a double to up his average to .324.
Philadelphia improved to 30-14 under interim manager Don Mattingly. The Phillies entered in second place and eight games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East but holding the second wild-card spot.
Up next
Phillies shortstop Trea Turner did not play in the eighth inning due to a right wrist contusion after getting hit by a pitch in the sixth inning. Mattingly said after the game that X-rays were negative.
Marlins RHP Tyler Phillips (1-1, 1.86 ERA) opposes Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (5-4, 4.35) in the second contest of the three-game set on Tuesday night.