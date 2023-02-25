Ukrainian ballet dancers continue their education at The Rock School

Ukrainian ballet dancer continue their education at the Rock School for Dance Education

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Since Russia's invasion began, millions of refugees have fled Ukraine.

Among those refugees is a group of young ballet dancers who are now in Philadelphia. They're continuing their education at The Rock School for dance education in South Philly.

"The feelings that I have when I'm dancing," Nikita Malak said. "I'm free and I like that I'm doing it. It's a really nice feeling."

Sixteen-year-old Malaki can still dance thousands of miles away from his home in war-torn Ukraine.

"I like it here but I still worry about my family in Ukraine," Malak said. "I text them I call them every day I still think about them."

Malaki is one of four ballet dancers from Ukraine who are now continuing their education at The Rock School in South Philly. They arrived in Philadelphia in late January and two more dancers are awaiting visas.

"The bombs were every day," Artem Bilokon said. "So yes it's a little bit difficult my parents are there."

The student refugees range in age from 14 to 18 years old. In addition to dancing, English as a second language is also part of the curriculum.

"It doesn't know boundaries," president and director Peter Stark said. "It doesn't know borders, it doesn't know politics. Art is where we come together as a people."

Stark is the president and director of the school. They host dancers from 10 countries and 23 states.

"The fact that we're able to train them here is the best of the best," Stark said.

Despite the turmoil happening in Ukraine, the students will be in Philadelphia honing their skills for the next year and they'll figure out the rest of their lives.

"It's your life," Alina Soloviova said. "It's your love."

The Rock School is partnering with Youth America Grand Prix to accommodate the dancers. The Grand Prix is the largest ballet scholarship program in the world.

Despite the current hardship at home, the dancers say giving up on their dreams wasn't an option.

"She wanted to do it and even considering what's going on it was never a possibility that she wouldn't do it," Lena Sarazhynska said.