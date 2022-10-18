Young gunshot victim returns to St. Chris' 1 year later

Young gunshot victim returns a year later to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children to thank medica

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A young gunshot victim and his family return to a local hospital a year later to say thanks. The day brought lots of emotions and special memories.

It's been exactly one year since the 16-year-old was brought to St. Christopher's with a traumatic brain injury following a drive-by shooting.

Ivan Cuevas and his family returned to thank the medical team. The day was filled with hugs and tears.

"It's good to see how they all helped me and stuff and just good to see everyone," Cuevas said.

Ivan was shot in the head outside Lincoln High School a year ago as he ran from someone in a car who opened fire.

"He was almost not here," neurosurgeon Dr. Tina Loven said.

The medical team calls Ivan a miracle, he was not expected to survive with a bullet lodged in his brain.

"We were able to take the compression of the brain stem to the extent Ivan started waking up which was unexpected," Loven said.

Ivan spent a month in the ICU at St. Christopher's and is still in rehab a year later.

"I had to relearn how to walk had speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy," Ivan said.

He and his family brought gifts and treats to the medical team on the one-year anniversary of the shooting as a token of appreciation.

"They all were very amazing," his mother Natali Rosario said. "I feel blessed there are no words to express gratitude."

Ivan, who's 17 now, is now a senior at Lincoln High School. He doesn't remember much about the shooting or being hospitalized, but he does still hold on to his fighting spirit.

He says he hopes to eventually work in the medical field, ideally at St. Christopher's.

Dr. James Reingold is the head of the emergency department. He says it's emotionally draining to see so many young gunshot victims.

"It's been very hard for the staff to see it over and over, to feel helpless against it," Dr. Reingold said. "It doesn't feel normal for us to be seeing this over and over. It does take a toll."