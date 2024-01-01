Young Philadelphia Eagles fans have harsh words for team after loss to Arizona Cardinals

Young Eagles fans have harsh words for team after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Little Philadelphia Eagles fans had some big criticism for the team after losing to the Arizona Cardinals.

Cecilia Spinosa joined her family for New Year's Day brunch at MaGerk's Pub and Grill in Fort Washington on Monday. After the Eagles' four-point loss in the final minute of Sunday's game to the losing Cardinals, she barely had any words for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"I don't know," she said shaking her head.

"Stinks," said her mother Jackie.

"Bleh," Cecilia said while giving a thumb down.

Georgia Fairchild, of Fort Washington, had a simple review of the Eagles' performance.

"The end was bad, bad," Georgia said.

Georgia's father, Zach, said he didn't see a path to the Super Bowl.

"I do not, do not," he said. "Because they are not good at football right now."

Cecelia's dad, Phil, said he had a good reason to be a bit quiet at brunch the day after the game.

"Bad play calling. Awful defense. I screamed at the TV the entire time," Phil said.

Cecilia's mom, Jackie, said the Eagles better win their next game or else.

"Well, we're done. We're done. I'm out," she tugged at her Kelly Green vest. "This going in the trash."

Fans will be biting their nails all week. The Eagles play again next Sunday where they'll meet the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

You can watch it all unfold with the rest of Philadelphia on none other than, CBS Philadelphia.