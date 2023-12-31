Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith spotted with crutches, walking boot following loss to Arizona Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was spotted using crutches and wearing a walking boot following the team's ugly 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The injury is unclear at this time, but Smith appeared to be in pain on Philadelphia's second-to-last drive of the game after the Eagles called a screen to running back Kenneth Gainwell on third-and-20.

Smith wasn't on the field for Philadelphia's final drive of the game.

RELATED: NFL playoff picture: Philadelphia Eagles need help to win NFC East after loss to Arizona Cardinals

Smith had three catches for 30 yards in the loss, but potentially losing him with the playoffs coming up next month would be a massive loss for Philadelphia's offense.

Through 17 games this season, Smith has 81 catches, 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. He hasn't missed a game all season, but he has been on the injury report in recent weeks due to a knee injury.

With the Eagles already clinching a playoff spot, Smith could rest in Week 18 against the New York Giants and get healthy for the playoff depending on the severity of the injury.