Funeral services for rapper "YNG Cheese" to be held Monday after killed in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  The son of Philadelphia rapper "Gillie the King" will be laid to rest Monday.

His son, 25-year-old Devin Spady – who is also a rapper known as "YNG Cheese," was shot to death in a triple shooting Thursday night in Olney.

A viewing will be held for Spady Monday morning at the MET Philadelphia and a funeral service will be held at noon.

Leaders from two cities came together Saturday to try and find solutions to end gun violence.

A joint prayer service brought Philadelphia and Baltimore together.

The virtual event was hosted Saturday by the Black Ministers of Baltimore. The goal was to pray for peace and search for solutions to end the violence. 

