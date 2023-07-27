Police searching for 4 men in connection to deadly South Philadelphia shooting near YMCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for four people in connection to a deadly shooting Wednesday near a South Philadelphia YMCA.

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body on the 900 block of 17th and Christian streets, according to police.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died. He has been identified as Sadiq Dove, officials said.

While no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, police said they are looking for four men who fled in a gray SUV – possibly a Dodge Durango – that is said to have black rims and tinted windows. Two were said to have been armed with handguns and a third allegedly had a rifle, police said. The fourth person was the getaway driver.

Police are expected to hold a press conference on the incident at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit or call/text the Philadelphia police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.