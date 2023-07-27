Watch CBS News
18-year-old dies after shooting near YMCA in South Philadelphia: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old died after a shooting in South Philadelphia near a YMCA Wednesday night, police say.

They say he was taken to Presbyterian Hospital after being shot multiple times throughout his body on the 900 block of 17th Street & Christian Street.

He was pronounced dead around 7:44 p.m.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.

