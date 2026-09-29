Swastikas, racial slur found at Yardley Country Club in Pennsylvania: "It shocked us"

Police are investigating vandalism at Yardley Country Club after two swastikas and a racial slur were carved into the golf course over the weekend, just yards from Abrams Hebrew Academy.

The damage was repaired shortly after it was discovered, according to country club officials, but the incident has left members of the nearby Jewish community shaken.

"It shocked us," Rabbi Ira Budow, president of Abrams Hebrew Academy, said. "It's not a little thing for us."

The two swastikas were carved into the 10th-hole green, according to country club officials. The vandalism is less than 100 yards from the academy, where roughly 200 Jewish students attend classes.

"It's not a welcome note to us," Budow said.

Budow, who has led the school for 46 years, said the incident was particularly disturbing because of the historical meaning of the swastika.

"This symbol that you dug up was the symbol of killing not only 6 million Jews but 12 million people," he said. "That is the symbol of death."

The NAACP Bucks County Branch condemned the vandalism, saying the swastikas and racial slur carry a broader message of hate and intimidation.

"The NAACP Bucks County Branch was deeply disturbed to learn of the racist and antisemitic vandalism discovered at the Yardley Country Club," Adrienne King, president of the NAACP Bucks County Branch 2253B, said.

"Swastikas and racial slurs are not simply acts of vandalism," King said. "They carry a painful history and send a message of hate and intimidation that can impact an entire community."

King said incidents involving racism, antisemitism, anti-Muslim hate and other forms of discrimination can affect residents' sense of safety and belonging.

"We cannot become numb to expressions of hate simply because there is so much happening around us," she said. "Each time they occur, we have a responsibility to name them, condemn them and stand with the communities affected."

Yardley Borough Council President David Appelbaum said the incident does not reflect the character of the borough.

"Acts of hatred, intolerance and vandalism are wholly inconsistent with the values of our community," Appelbaum said. "Yardley Borough has long been a welcoming and peaceful town, rooted in a tradition of respect, civility and inclusion."

Because the investigation remains active, Appelbaum said he could not comment on specific facts of the case. He said the borough has confidence in its police department and remains committed to ensuring residents and visitors feel safe and respected.

"The individual(s) responsible for this act do not speak for our community," Appelbaum said. "Yardley's values are stronger than any message of hate."

Budow said the school already has security guards and is spending thousands of dollars to add high-powered lighting and cameras.

As Yardley police work to identify whoever was responsible, authorities are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to come forward.

Budow said he hopes those responsible can be educated rather than simply punished.

"I think that they should be educated. I'm not looking to destroy people. That's not the way we operate," he said.

King said the community must continue to stand together against acts targeting people because of their race, religion or identity.

"Bucks County belongs to all of us," she said. "Everyone deserves to live, worship, work and gather here without being targeted because of their race, religion or identity."