Man arrested for choking employee at North Philadelphia Popeye's, police say

A 28-year-old man who strangled an employee at a North Philadelphia Popeye's earlier this week was arrested, police said on Thursday.

Yannick Kelly, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and other related offenses for the incident at the Popeye's on the 6000 block of North Broad Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood.

Police said on Tuesday just after 11 p.m., Kelly walked up to the front door of a Popeyes. An employee who was cleaning up at the store opened the door and told Kelly they were closing for the night, according to police.

After that, police said Kelly forced his way into the Popeyes and grabbed the employee and started choking him. During the scuffle, police said the Popeyes employee stabbed Kelly with a pocket knife. Other Popeyes employees intervened and Kelly left the location, according to police.

Police said officers found blood inside and outside the Popeyes. They followed a trail of blood northbound on Broad Street and found "a significant amount of blood" on the front steps of a home, where they found Kelly inside a bedroom bleeding from the stabbing. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.