Families of crash victims in Philadelphia honor their loved ones on World Day of Remembrance

Families of crash victims gathered in North Philadelphia Sunday to remember their loved ones while also honoring them by advocating for safer streets.

Stephanie Evans lost her son Robert Evans III in a hit-and-run on Broad Street six years ago. Evans returned to that very street Sunday, this time joined by families of other crash victims as they continue to push for change.

"We stand here today united [and] heartbroken," Evans said.

Lawmakers and community members joined the families for World Day of Remembrance. It's a day held every third Sunday in November to honor those who lost their lives to traffic violence.

Dozens of people attended the ceremony and around yellow flags that represented crash victims in the Philadelphia region.

More than 100 victims' names were read during the ceremony, including Sidney Ozer's son, Samuel Ozer, who was biking when he was killed in a hit-and-run on Henry Avenue on Father's Day six years ago.

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"We're here in Samuel's memory and memory of all the people we lost, to make our city better," Ozer said.

The heartbroken families also came together to advocate for safer streets in the Philadelphia area, calling on the city to install more speed cameras and protected bike lanes to help prevent another tragedy. Their advocacy is fueled by pain that they hope no other parent ever has to experience.

"For you to pay a $25 to a $100 fine for you breaking the law, for you going through a red light, for you speeding," Evans said, "it's no comparison to paying for the funeral costs for a loved one."