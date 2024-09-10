Watch CBS News
Man riding motorcycle on Woodhaven Road dies in Northeast Philadelphia crash, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 34-year-old man riding a motorcycle died in a crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said. 

The crash happened on Woodhaven Road (Route 63) near Thornton Road at about 3 p.m.

Police said the 34-year-old was heading eastbound and collided with a vehicle and a box truck, which was also heading eastbound. The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m., according to police. 

Woodhaven Road has reopened since the crash but delays are expected, according to Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management.

